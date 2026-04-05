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What’s gender criticality?

A gender critical lens, would therefore, be one that looks at rights as largely sex-based, so separate spaces like bathrooms or changing rooms are based on an individual’s biological sex and not on how they wish to self identify.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 22:29 IST
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