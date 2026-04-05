<p>Gender criticality refers to the idea that biological sex is binary and cannot be changed. Gender-critical thinking doesn’t factor in self-identified gender. A gender critical lens, would therefore, be one that looks at rights as largely sex-based, so separate spaces like bathrooms or changing rooms are based on an individual’s biological sex and not on how they wish to self identify. Gender critical feminists also discount gender self-identification and gender identity. </p>.IOC ban debate: Fair play or unfair edge?.<p>On the other side of gender-critical ideology is the gender-affirming one. A gender-affirming way of thinking conceptualises gender identity as an idea of oneself that needs support and empathy. A gender-affirming lens treats people in line with their gender identity, and not their sex at birth.</p>.<p>Gender-affirming feminism factors in and acknowledges the experiences, identities and rights of those who may identify as gender nonconforming, transgender or non binary. Gender-affirming feminists acknowledge that trans women are women, and consider both transgender and cisgender women to be affected by the patriarchy. In fact, trans feminism is a category of feminism that considers the impact of patriarchy on trans women. </p>.<p>At a time when the International Olympic Committee has banned the participation of trans women in the female category of the Los Angeles Olympics, the concepts of gender criticality and gender affirmation come into sharp focus, and are being debated yet again. </p>.<p><em>(Decoded is a column that demystifies gender concepts and breaks them down into easy-to-understand language.)</em></p>