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When ‘just one’ sparks scrutiny

For Mumbai-based Anita Narang, 52, the decision to have one child was shaped by financial strain. But its emotional aftermath has been unevenly distributed.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 21:49 IST
GenderSpecialsFeaturesfamilychild

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