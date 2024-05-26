Gender: Who is more unfaithful?

The indifference in a marriage often leads to seeking solace in warm human companionship, escaping the mundane and pain. Be it Choti Bahu in Abrar Alvi’s Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam or Ila of The Lunchbox.

How beautiful was the exchange of letters between Ila and Saajan in Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox! Two people, who never met, develop a bond so intimate that it becomes a thread to redeem themselves. Similarly, the unconventional friendship of Bhootnath and Choti Bahu leads to nothingness, but who would blame any of them? For Ila, the human connection transpires into love and strength to escape her plight.