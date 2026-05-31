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Whose war is it anyway?

Female intuition and courage have helped many formidable women at the helm of a nation win. But then, women leaders don’t need a political crisis to prove their battle-readiness. They’ve been in continuous combat training since adolescence.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 20:13 IST
GenderSpecials

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