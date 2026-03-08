Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesgender

Women in leadership: Mind the gap

Social conditioning still expects women to be nurturers making it much harder for them to handle a demanding job, compared to men
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 00:07 IST
GenderSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us