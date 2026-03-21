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Gulzar’s grace vs 'Sarse Ninna Sarge': Why so much outrage for Nora Fatehi’s song?

Some lyricists can be sensual and erotic without being crass and raunchy, some just don’t know the difference.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 23:08 IST
Nora Fatehikannada filmSpecialsGulzarControversyFeaturesEntertainmen News

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