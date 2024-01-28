How to build your own serenity pond

Our garden is defined by the serene presence of our lily pond. When we were landscaping years ago, we wanted to include a water feature to attract birds and other winged companions. Who doesn’t like birds in the garden, right? Instead of a permanent structure, we chose movable bird baths made from clay. Clay was preferred because it keeps the water cool. It is also easy to clean and maintain, in the long run.
So we acquired a couple of baths, big and small, and positioned them in various locations. We were intrigued about which birds they might attract.
A pair of spotted doves were the first visitors, followed by barbets, crows, and koels. The garden, packed with nectar-rich flowers, contributed to the attraction factor by providing both food and water. The red-whiskered bulbuls gradually transitioned from occasional visitors to regulars, almost as if they had adopted our yard. Passerine birds
such as sunbirds, tailorbirds, and ashy prinias became frequent flyers. They preferred to drink from tiny pools or the leaves rather than ground baths.
To cater to their needs, I converted a plastic bowl into a hanging bath and suspended it from a hibiscus plant branch. The birds preferred the new arrangement, particularly the bulbuls. Squirrels too, who are typically apprehensive, took to it seeing it as a safer place to drink.
The greater coucals made themselves at home, developing a habit of building their nests atop palm trees each mating season and visiting the pond to cool down. Two old coucals breathed their last, sipping water from the pond. Over time, our garden has become a popular habitat for a variety of birds including white eyes, cinereous tits, oriental magpies, Indian paradise flycatchers, and even migratory birds.
I suspect our resident bulbuls were spreading the word. To meet the demands of all types of birds, the garden now includes two lily ponds, a hanging water bath, and bowls of water in various locations.
Water bodies create microhabitats within the garden. In spring and summer, the pond attracts a wide range of winged insects, including wasps, flies, and bees.
With guppies in the water to reduce mosquito development and regular cleaning to maintain freshness, our pond remains a vibrant place to date.
I set up a solar fountain to enhance the pond’s attractiveness. The sound of water added a dynamic auditory element to the garden. The installation was particularly popular with flowerpeckers who appeared to like the moderate spray of water. The evaporation of water increased local humidity, which was beneficial for many plants, including the water bamboo and papyrus.
The pond had a good effect on the soil moisture levels around it. It was ideal for plants such as canna lilies and Indian pennywort (Brahmi).
Building a lily pond is fairly simple. You’ll need a large pot, sand, dry leaves, and soil. Make sure the pot is at least 15-20 inches deep and wide, and close any holes to avoid leakage. Begin with a layer of gravel at the bottom, followed by dry leaves and two layers of soil. Plant your water lily and carefully fill the pot with water. The water may appear muddy at first but will clear within a day or two. The leaves in the pond will decay over time, supplying vital nutrients to the plants. It may take a few weeks for the lilies to start flowering.
Regular maintenance is essential. Remove any surface scum and prevent algae growth without disturbing the soil. While the algae are beneficial, any excess can obstruct oxygen passage. Place the pond where it will receive sunshine for a few hours each day. If lilies or lotuses aren’t your style, water poppies are a terrific alternative.
Water bodies often become natural focal points in a garden, drawing the eye and potentially guiding the design and layout of the surrounding space. So, if you want a lively feel to your garden, install a mini pond or place bird baths in places so that they break the monotony of your garden landscape. It will offer a contrasting element to the predominantly green and earthen tones of your garden. Until next time, happy birding, and happy gardening.
Motley Garden is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem.
The author believes that gardening is not just about plants and how to nurture them. It is also about bees, butterflies, insects, flies, and bugs that make it their home. She is on social media as @neelavanam