How to build your own serenity pond

Building a lily pond is fairly simple. You’ll need a large pot, sand, dry leaves, and soil. Make sure the pot is at least 15-20 inches deep and wide, and close any holes to avoid leakage. Begin with a layer of gravel at the bottom, followed by dry leaves and two layers of soil. Plant your water lily and carefully fill the pot with water. The water may appear muddy at first but will clear within a day or two. The leaves in the pond will decay over time, supplying vital nutrients to the plants. It may take a few weeks for the lilies to start flowering.