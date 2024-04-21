How to quench your plants’ thirst

Container gardening presents a unique challenge compared to planting directly in the ground. Plants in the ground benefit from a network of roots that share moisture, allowing them to withstand dry spells better.

Water poured into a container drains quickly, leaving only what the soil absorbs in those moments for the plant’s roots. The excess water just evaporates in the tray. This underscores the importance of effective watering systems, particularly during droughts, to ensure the survival of our thirsty plants.

I plan to invest in a drip irrigation system next year to conserve water. But to wade through the current situation, I devised a simple DIY (Do It Yourself) method using plastic bottles to keep the soil moist and my vegetable saplings growing. It is during tough times that we come up with practical solutions, is it not?