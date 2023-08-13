In the heart of the stone

“Using the microscopic lens as a tool to reveal the intimate landscape buried within the layers of the stone is an exploration into unknown territory, and is one of the most rewarding experiences of my artistic career,” he elaborates. Using his technical knowledge, he designed his tool — a combination of a microscope and a camera. He spent more than half a decade collecting and learning about stones. His creativity expresses itself in composing the frames and the accompanying stories that touch the soul, heart and mind. Each frame offers a unique story, a minimal landscape, the suggestion of a lone figure, a meandering river, the textures and veins on a leaf or flowing lava.