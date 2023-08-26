‘Kasavu’ all the way

In today’s Kuthampully, low-rise concrete structures with hoardings of handloom textiles line the narrow road. Amid the village, the rhythmic beats of handloom machines can be heard. I learn that almost every weaver in the village specialises in either sari or ‘mundu’ making, and never both. Inside one such dwelling, Mani represents four generations of ‘kasavu’ weavers. His small house has a spinning wheel, a relic of his forebears. While Mani is weaving an off-white and gold sari on his wooden handloom, he speaks about the evolution of the jacquard loom’s mechanism.