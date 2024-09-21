Kondapalli toys stay alive

With Dasara just around the corner, Kondapalli’s skilled dollmakers are working tirelessly to create and deliver their signature GI-tagged wooden dolls across India. Renowned for their brilliant colours and expressive features, these Kondapalli ‘bommalu’ (dolls) beautifully encapsulate the essence of rural traditions and spirituality.
Looking back
Gade Girish, artist-proprietor with Purna Chandra Rao Toys, Kondapalli, Andhra Pradesh, belongs to a family that has been making these toys for 40 years. “The toymaking tradition in Kondapalli is believed to have originated 400 years ago — a group of Rajasthani migrants started making these in the area,” he says.
A local legend asserts that the Kondapalli artists are direct descendants of sage Muktarishi, who received Lord Shiva’s divine blessing to explore his passion for art and craftsmanship. This is recorded in the Brahmanda Purana (a Sanskrit text and one of the 18 major Puranas).
Despite periods of rule by the Qutab Shahis (early 16th century to end of the 17th century), and later the British East India Company (early 18th century to the mid-19th century), Kondapalli’s craft remain unchanged. It was neither influenced by Islamic motifs nor by Colonial rule.
Material world
Sai Krishnan, who manages a Kondapalli toys manufacturing unit, describes the materials and themes used in the toys. “They are made from a specific type of wood called tella poniki, also known as white sander. The wood is sourced from the forests and hills around Kondapalli. It is lightweight, allowing artisans to carve the toys in different sizes and shapes with ease,” says the owner of Chisel Craft Store.
Girish says the toys are designed in three main themes: animals and birds, male and female figurines representing rural life, and mythological figurines. The most popular designs are the ‘ambari’ (elephant), ‘dashaavataralu’ (the 10 incarnations of lord Vishnu), and sets depicting events from the life of lord Krishna.
C H V Rajesh, whose ancestors were Kondapalli toy artisans, points out that the ‘Dancing doll’ (bobblehead of a Kuchipudi dancer), made from wood and papier-mache is the most popular doll of Kondapalli. “It looks similar to Tanjore dancing dolls. Village sets are also popular. They portray occupations such as potters, fishermen, and toddy tappers, alongside everyday rural folk with their pets and farm animals,” he explains.
He adds that other decor like wall hangings made of tella poniki also sell widely not just during the festival season but also throughout the year.
Making process
Kondapalli toys are crafted from lightweight wood, which is first heated to remove moisture. Artisans carve different parts of the toy separately with care, says Krishnan. “These parts are assembled using a natural adhesive made from crushed tamarind seeds. Once assembled, the toys are painted using a mix of water, oil, or enamel paints,” he adds.
Some toy manufacturers buy seasoned white sander wood in blocks, which are ready-to-be chiselled into the desired shapes. However, most artisans like Girish prefer to season the wood themselves, cutting it into pieces and sun-drying it for a month to reduce moisture. “This crucial seasoning process ensures the wood will remain soft and ideal for carving. Improper seasoning can lead to worm infestation,” he adds.
In the past, “the toys were painted with traditional vegetable colours prepared by the artisans themselves”. “The colours were extracted from plants like karakkai (Indian hog plum) and moduga (known as the flame of the forest for its bright orange flowers),” Girish says. However, enamel and acrylic paints have replaced vegetable dyes now, as they shorten the making process, he adds.
Rajesh, who exports toys like bullock carts to the USA and Canada for Dasara, Deepavali, and Sankranti, says they rarely receive requests for vegetable-dyed dolls. “People want what looks brighter and more vivid, and vegetable dyes look dull,” he adds.
About tools used in the past and now, Krishnan says that the ‘bahudara’ is a chisel used to carve the tella poniki wood. The ‘palapu chekka’, an oval tool made from a cow’s horn, is used to apply ‘makku’ paste (made from tamarind seeds) and smooth the toy’s edges. “The paints were previously applied using brushes made of goat hair for their fineness. However, apart from the ‘bahudara’, all the old tools have been replaced with modern versions (brushes with synthetic bristles),” adds.
From chiselling a doll to applying the final coat of paint can involve many artisans. Rajesh says it can take up to five days to complete 20 dancing dolls. “In every workshop, each task is handled by a specific person. My father, C H Anajana Chary, carves the wood and assembles the parts, while my mother, C H Rama Devi and I paint and render the finishing touches to each piece,” he sums up.
Wooden charm: Channapatna vs Kondapalli toys
Vinay Prashant, founder of Bengaluru-based Tamaala Art Merchandise, says India’s tradition of wooden toymaking features more than 15 distinct styles across regions, such as Channapatna, Varanasi, and Kondapalli.
Prashant, who has attended Kondapalli toymaking workshops, explains the key differences: “Channapatna toys are made from ivory wood on lathe machines. They have a smooth, rounded finish and are considered child-safe. Kondapalli toys are chiselled using sharp tools, giving them sharper edges. These sets are often used in the Dasara ‘golu’ (doll arrangement).”
Varanasi toys are made using lathe and sharp tools, depicting scenes from modern town life, including vehicles like autorickshaws and lorries, and band sets.
Wallet factor
You can buy a 6-inch dancing doll for Rs 100, while a set of 4- to 5-inch ‘dashaavataralu’ figurines can cost Rs 1,350 when sourced directly from the artisans.