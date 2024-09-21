Kondapalli toys stay alive

About tools used in the past and now, Krishnan says that the ‘bahudara’ is a chisel used to carve the tella poniki wood. The ‘palapu chekka’, an oval tool made from a cow’s horn, is used to apply ‘makku’ paste (made from tamarind seeds) and smooth the toy’s edges. “The paints were previously applied using brushes made of goat hair for their fineness. However, apart from the ‘bahudara’, all the old tools have been replaced with modern versions (brushes with synthetic bristles),” adds.