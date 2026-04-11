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A journey into memories of old Bangalore through Karnatik-jazz

Jyotsna Srikanth’s 5-track EP ‘Bangalore Dreams’ was re-released on Friday, writes M S Rishabh Shankar
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 01:10 IST
BengaluruMusicSpecials

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