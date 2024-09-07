A Lalgudi disciple is bringing change to Karnatik concerts

Artistes like Shreya Devnath are attempting to present Karnatik music in innovative new formats. Shreya’s band A Carnatic Quartet is drawing younger audiences. Largely, audiences for Karnatik music are on the older side.

During the 2023 Margazhi festival in Chennai, the secretary of a well-known sabha said, “The canteens are always full but bringing the crowds inside the hall is a challenge.”