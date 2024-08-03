A legend who believed

Narasimhachar’s father wished his son would become an Asthana (court) Vidwan at the palace of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. He approached the then-general manager of the Mysore State Railways, the influential R N Mirza. An interview was arranged, and Narasimhachar was to be assessed by the Asthana Vidwans - Tiger Varadachar, Mysore Vasudevacharya and Venkatagiriappa. They appreciated his talent, but felt he was young and inexperienced. With that, Narasimhachar’s chances of entering the annals of the royal palace ended. However, he did get an opportunity to be a part of a concert in the palace. The legendary Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar asked him to play the tambura for his performance of King Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s compositions. Years later, much to the joy of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, Narasimhachar trained his students in the King’s compositions and presented them in the palace.