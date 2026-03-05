<p>With the rise of high-profile gigs in the global music scene, live performances are more frequent than ever. While many concerts are celebrated successes, some artists face criticism for not singing live, and fans are increasingly calling out artists for faking live singing.</p><p>While lip-syncing has become a controversial trend at high-profile gigs, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared her reaction to it. In her appearance on a podcast by Raj Shamani, Shreya reacted to this trend and called lip-syncing on stage “lazy work”.</p><p>Shreya Ghoshal isn't a fan of the lip-syncing trend, calling it a 'lazy act' for those who skip the hard work. Sharing her disappointment, Shreya said, “That’s just a lazy act.<em> Apne mehanat nahi kari (</em>You haven’t put in the hard work). In my personal opinion, it’s not a good approach.” She then spoke about what she described as a second approach, where singers perform however they like without maintaining consistent standards.</p><p>“I can’t discredit what the audience likes, but I have certain principles as an artist. I have a problem with any performance of mine being played publicly that I myself wouldn’t even be able to listen to. For me, that is extremely humiliating and insulting. An artist should feel uncomfortable if a song or live performance of theirs is being played around that has already failed. You’ll always think, ‘Why did I do that?’ Either you work hard on your craft because you’ve earned that crown or throne – don't take it lightly, thinking you’ve already achieved it. You have to work hard every single day,” said Shreya.</p><p>The lip-syncing trend has put several stars in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. A P Dhillon recently faced heavy criticism after being 'caught' lip-syncing on <em>The Kapil Sharma Show</em>. Disappointed viewers took to social media to call out the singer, sparking a heated conversation about the 'faking' of live music.</p>.<p>With a legacy of award-winning hits across various languages, Shreya Ghoshal remains one of the most ‘in-demand’ artists in the industry. From her recent renditions Salman Khan starrer the <em>Battle of Galwan</em> to her role as a TV judge, Shreya Ghoshal continues to rule the music scene. Shreya’s fans are now gearing up for her 'The Unstoppable' world tour, which will see her performing live in India, UK, USA and Abu Dhabi.</p>