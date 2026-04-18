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Bengaluru’s Latha Ramachar and her 'kanjira' world

Most notably, she is part of Stree Shakti, a percussion-led ensemble blending Karnatik, Hindustani, and folk traditions.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 01:42 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 01:42 IST
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