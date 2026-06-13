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Bigil Benoy’s 'Neeli' revives a Kerala legend

Based on the legend of Kalliyankattu Neeli, one of Kerala’s most enduring folklore characters, the video offers a cinematic interpretation that emphasises the character’s divine and powerful aspects.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 11:31 IST
Entertainment NewsKeralaMalayalamTrendingFilm musicFilmyzilla

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