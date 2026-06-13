Bigil Benoy’s 'Neeli' revives a Kerala legend

<p>Neeli, the ambitious new music video from filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/vijay-starrer-bigil-incurred-a-loss-of-rs-20-crore-producer-clears-the-air-843145.html">Bigil Benoy,</a> is rapidly gaining traction across social media platforms, drawing praise for its screenplay and rich, folklore-driven storytelling.</p><p>Based on the legend of Kalliyankattu Neeli, one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala’s </a>most enduring folklore characters, the video offers a cinematic interpretation that emphasises the character’s divine and powerful aspects.</p><p>While recent films and web series have explored different versions of the folklore figure, the makers say <em>Neeli</em> remains rooted in the traditional narrative of Kalliyankattu <em>Neeli</em>, presenting her through a contemporary visual language while highlighting her spiritual and divine dimensions.</p>.Kerala's highest music award for Yesudas.<p>Bigil Benoy has taken on multiple responsibilities for the project, serving as its writer, cinematographer and director. The production involved a 24-hour continuous shoot and brought together more than 40 artistes and technicians. The music video’s distinct look relies heavily on top-tier technical craft. </p><p>The video’s distinct, high-concept aesthetic relies heavily on top-tier technical craft. Prosthetic specialist Sethu Sivanandan designed the lead character’s striking transformation, while Ajith Balan executed the seamless visual effects.</p>.Hijab, no music & separate timings: Kerala gym's 'Islam-friendly' makeover sparks fierce online debate, owner issues clarification .<p>The project boasts a powerful sonic and visual lineup. Celebrated playback singers Madhu Balakrishnan and Chitra Arun have given their voice to the track. Gopika Keerthy has delivered a commanding performance in the lead role of Neeli, supported by Sneha in another crucial role.</p><p>"Conceived as more than just a standard music video, Neeli is an attempt to bridge the gap between Kerala’s rich folk heritage and contemporary audiences through a truly cinematic lens."</p><p>What makes Neeli such a massive talking point online is how it bridges two completely different worlds. It takes deeply rooted, traditional folklore and supercharges it with incredible prosthetic makeup and cutting-edge visual effects. </p>