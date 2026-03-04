Carnatic musician L Ganasaraswathy, who wrote over 600 original songs passes away at 82

<p>BENGALURU: Acclaimed Carnatic musician L Ganasaraswathy died earlier this week, her brother-violinist L Subramaniam said on Tuesday. She was 82 and was at her daughter’s house in Los Angeles. </p>.<p>"Ganam was a devoted musician, vocalist and prolific composer who wrote over 600 original songs bearing her signature Ganam, Ganapriya, and Gana Rasigha. Through her books on South Indian Classical Music and her tireless teaching and performances, she dedicated her life to spreading the beauty of our musical tradition," the well-known violinist wrote. </p>.Ranjani-Gayatri Bengaluru concert: Spirituality is at core of great music, says renowned vocal duo.<p>She was born to music parents and was also a violinist like her brothers, L Vaidyanathan, L Shankar and Subramaniam. Her sisters L Brahannayaki and L Subbulakshmi were musicians, too. </p>