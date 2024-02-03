‘Classical music not adequately represented in Rajyotsava awards’

Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri are the foundation of Karnatic classical music. Purandaradasa was their teacher (guru) who composed in Kannada. The trio composed only in Telugu and Sanskrit. Coming to Kannada compositions, vocalists sing the Kannada compositions of the Haridasas and the vachanakaras only towards the end of their concerts. Now, slowly, people have started singing these Kannada compositions in the main portion of the concerts as well. Some concerts are even fully based on Kannada compositions. An awareness about the importance of Kannada compositions has been created among Karnatic musicians today. So, Haridasa sahitya and vachana sahitya have gained prominence.