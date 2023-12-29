Concerts in honour of Kuvempu and C Ashwath

City-based organisations are hosting musical events to mark the birth anniversaries
of Kannada cultural icon Kuvempu and music composer C Ashwath. Both were born on December 29 — Kuvempu in 1904 and Ashwath in 1939.
The shows will be held at Dr C Ashwath Kala Bhavana in Basavanagudi. Entry is free.
Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishathu and Adarsha Sugama Sangeetha Academy Trust are organising ‘Manujamatha Vishwapadha’ today to pay tribute to both the stalwarts. Musicians like Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, Y K Muddukrishna, Suneetha Murali,
M D Pallavi and Praveen B V will perform at the event, scheduled for 6 pm.
Gaana Sambhrama Trust and Samudyatha Sangeet Shaale will host ‘Baa Illi Sambhramisu’ in honour of Ashwath on December 30 at 5 pm. The concert will feature musicians such as Pancham Halibandi, Supriya Raghunandan and S Bali.