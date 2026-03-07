Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesmusic

Deepikaa Sreenivasan in the male mridangam bastion

Since the early 1900s, male percussionists were reluctant to accompany female vocalists.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 21:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 21:16 IST
lifestyleMusicSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us