Duo blending underground R&B and hip-hop

Ranjani Ramadoss and Chlipher Christopher blend underground R&B, hip-hop, and experimental sounds. They have released one album, two EPs, and 11 singles, and are best known for tracks such as ‘2 good’ and ‘8oz. of pussy juice’.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 20:28 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 20:28 IST
