<p>What began as informal jam sessions during the pandemic has evolved into a promising duo in India’s independent music space. Ranjani Ramadoss and Chlipher Christopher blend underground R&B, hip-hop, and experimental sounds. They have released one album, two EPs, and 11 singles, and are best known for tracks such as ‘2 good’ and ‘8oz. of pussy juice’.</p>.<p>Both artistes have been immersed in music since childhood. Ranjani hails from Chennai and has trained extensively in Karnatik music. </p><p>Christopher grew up across Kanyakumari, Himachal Pradesh, and Bengaluru. He spent his early years exploring multiple instruments and genres such as rock, metal, and gospel through church performances.</p>.<p>Their paths crossed at a college in Bengaluru, where they were both studying music. Ranjani was a year senior, but their shared musical interests led to collaboration during the pandemic lockdown. “There wasn’t really a conversation about becoming a duo. It just happened,” Ranjani shares. They are now based in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Ranjani says their work is rooted in mood and emotional depth. Christopher focuses on sonic architecture, taking charge of production, sound selection, and arrangement, while Ranjani shapes the narrative and feeling behind their music. “I bring the sonic, she brings the meaning,” Christopher explains.</p>.<p>Their influences span genres and generations. Ranjani, 27, draws inspiration from artistes she describes as “rebellious”, including A R Rahman, Destiny’s Child, and Missy Elliott, along with early 2000s R&B. Christopher, 26, cites Joe Satriani, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Ilaiyaraaja as major influences. He says he gravitates towards music that doesn’t fit easily into a single category.</p>.<p>Their music catalogue continues to grow, as does their presence on stage, yet they believe they are just getting started. Their music is constantly evolving. Early tracks such as ‘Come through’ and ‘Schoolbus’ leaned towards feel-good, hummable sounds that offered relief amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.</p><p> Now, their work has become more introspective, as evidenced in their latest single ‘Who you are’. Visual storytelling has also become central to their projects and they collaborate with different visual artistes for each release. </p>.<p>Like most creative partnerships, disagreements are inevitable. The duo navigates them by stepping away from a track and returning with a new perspective. That clarity has often led to stronger creative decisions. </p>.<p>They say 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year. Ranjani is set to release her mixtape ‘27 Club’, a 24-track project executive-produced by Christopher. As a duo, they are performing at the Magnetic Fields festival in Rajasthan this weekend, followed by gigs in Bengaluru and Mumbai.</p>