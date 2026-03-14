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Folk and Tonic: All-women ensemble explores global folk music

Folk and Tonic have been performing covers of Japanese, Spanish and Irish folk tunes for almost a decade, writes Sathvi G Bhat
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 21:12 IST
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