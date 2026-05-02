Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesmusic

Folk songs that travel beyond the threshold

Women folk artistes remain marginalised, often within their own homes. A hip-hop artiste travelled across India to document 23 such voices. Amulya B recounts their journeys
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 23:15 IST
MusicSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us