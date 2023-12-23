Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi receives high honour

Teaching two well-established ragas Bhairav and Yaman elaborately over one year, Rajguru imparted stylistic elements of Kirana gharana, also focussing on voice-management and presentation skills. Rigorous learning continued for four years till 1970. Rajguru took the sensitive disciple to concerts regularly for vocal support. In 1979, the customary ganda-bandhan ritual was observed in Dharwad, binding the guru and shishya in a sacred pledge. The same year, at the Rahimat Khan Memorial Festival in Dharwad, though initially on edge, Bhat performed for an hour, clearly with elan. Noted musicians in the packed hall were impressed. In 1985, he performed at the Sawai Gandharva Sangeet Samaroh in Pune, to a 10000-strong music-loving audience. At this mile-stone concert, music flowed beyond his expectation and there was no looking back. Events had unfolded dreamlike even before he realised.