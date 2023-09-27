Harmonica meet in city

Bengaluru will host the biggest congregation of harmonica players in India over the weekend.
The Indian Mouthorgan Players Meet is held annually in different cities. The 10th and latest edition is being organised by Hamsanada Foundation and The Bangalore Harmonica Club.
Over three days, 250 practitioners from around 18 states in India will participate in the conference.
Saitejas Chandrashekar, founder trustee, Hamsanada Foundation, tells Metrolife what to expect at the event. A mix of solo presentations, performances with a live orchestra, group performances, and technical workshops will be held. They will perform Bollywood and regional film music on harmonica.
In technical sessions, participants will learn how to maintain their harmonica and how to use a chromatic harmonica, besides tips on breathwork and playing techniques.
The Carnatic Harmonica Ensemble will perform at the valedictory function on Day 3. “Sixteen harmonica players will perform Carnatic music. They will be accompanied by artistes on the mridangam, violin, and ghatam,” shares Saitejas.
The conference was first held in Kolkata in 2012 and subsequent editions were held in cities like Delhi, Haridwar, Indore, Mumbai, and Jaipur. Explaining the origins of the conference, he says, “Around 250-350 artistes who are part of a Facebook group called Indian Mouthorgan Players (IMP) come together every year to celebrate the harmonica.”
Jaipur resident Raman Khandelwal is one of the admins of IMP, which has around 8,000 members. He hopes the event will help people appreciate harmonica as “a serious musical instrument”, and will encourage its adoption. “We also want everyone to understand that most songs can be played on the harmonica,” says Raman.
The Indian Mouthorgan Players Meet, on September 30 (11 am-5.30 pm) and October 1 and 2 (9.30 am-5.30 pm), at The Capitol Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road. Passes (Rs 500, and Rs 1,500) on request. Call 98805 90084