<p>Visual designer and music producer ‘Dolorblind’ aka Rohan Sinha’s new EP, ‘No Signal’, explores a sonic landscape that encompasses<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pop"> pop</a>, hip-hop, ambient music and IDM (Intelligent Dance Music), with intense visual interpretations. </p>.<p>The EP, which was released in March, marks a fearless shift in his creative journey. His earlier work was much softer in comparison. </p><p>“It is a mix of both dance music and ambient low-tempo music. It is kind of a challenging space, but I didn’t let that hold me back and made something a little adventurous and experimental,” he states. </p>.<p>Sinha, whose stage name was inspired by Kid Cudi, sees no friction between design and music. “I always looked at them as one thing. Music is also designing in a way — you’re designing sounds, layering them and working with them. So it has a different technicality but the same method.”</p>.Making punk rock for a cause.<p>Sinha’s stint with music began in school and developed in college. He came out with his first EP titled ‘Dolores’ in 2017, and released his first collaboration with the American artiste ‘1200’ the following year. It was also in 2017 that he joined the ‘Jwala Collective’, a young record label focused on indie electronic music. </p>.<p>The journey with ‘No Signal’ began in 2023 when Sinha participated in the One Beat programme in Florida, USA.</p>.<p>The EP starts with ‘UVB-76’, a collaboration with Indonesian artiste Hara aka Rara Sekar Larasati. It gets its name from the digital satellite signal, UVB76, which he manipulated and repurposed into the track. </p><p>Other tracks on the EP include ‘Ombré’, which captures the movement of colour gradients and the descent of a meteorite, set against early 2000s hip-hop textures, and ‘OD’, which uses unpolished sounds to symbolise schizophrenia and anxiety, culminating in an intense, cinematic climax. </p><p>The track ‘Silo’ is composed of an unorganised rapid burst of sounds, while ‘NRG’, a collaboration with artiste Rounak Maiti, combines synthetic sounds with organic vocals. The EP closes with ‘OMNI 2’. It continues the chaos of earlier tracks and delves into emotional turbulence, internal conflict, and destruction.</p>.<p>The tracks carry Sinha’s signature artistic style and visual interpretations. He shares, “‘No Signal’ comes from me visualising myself staring at a television with static. And it’s almost like waiting for a signal that would make me happy, for the screen to change, or for something new. Because we’re so used to waiting for what’s next. That’s a high we’re always chasing.” </p>.<p>His live performances also carry the same intense and emotive undertones. “Even when I perform live, I hold onto the maximalist and chaotic visuals,” he says.</p>