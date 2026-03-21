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IDM that blends static with emotion

Bengaluru artiste Dolorblind’s latest EP combines hip-hop, pop and ambient music, writes Sathvi G Bhat.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 22:59 IST
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