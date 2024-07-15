K-pop stars Stray Kids prepare for comeback with upbeat London show

London: "This is a career highlight," popular K-pop group Stray Kids said as they headlined the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park Festival on Sunday.

The eight-man group from South Korea debuted in 2018 after being formed by JYP Entertainment through a reality show. They have won over fans around the world with their genre-mixing sound and hit songs such as God's Menu, S-Class and Maniac.

Made up of members Changbin, Felix, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Han, Seungmin, Bang Chan and I.N, Stray Kids returned to London after nearly five years to make their UK festival debut.

"It's a really big festival and it's a really big space. It'll be really interesting to see how much the energy we bring to it will change that," said Han shortly before the group took to the stage to perform a high-energy one-hour-40-minute-long set in front of a crowd of thousands.

Named by Time magazine as one of the Next Generation Leaders, Stray Kids placed third on recorded music industry body IFPI's top ten list of global recording artists last year. Their third Korean-language studio album "5-Star" was last year's second biggest-selling album globally, IFPI said.