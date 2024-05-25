Konarak Reddy: 50 years of an eclectic music

When I came to Bangalore, the cantonment and the city were two different entities. The cantonment was very Western. The city had more Karnatik music. T S Mani had just started his school of percussion. Rock music had just come into the cantonment. There were many great bands and many opportunities to play in festivals and competitions. It was around ‘74 that I knew music was my calling. I had just come here from Chennai… that city was relaxed and lovely but had a more traditional outlook. I didn't feel the cantonment and the city difference there. They were playing The Shadows and The Ventures, pre-Beatles. Here, with rock music, we felt it was a revolution. It had great power and was electric and loud. Around ‘74, I started playing with T A S Mani and Ramamani. We started incorporating south Indian music: at least the percussive part of it. As the years went by, I found that the energy of the Western music in the cantonment left. Now, most Western bands are only playing covers of what they remember, like Deep Purple and Pink Floyd. Children of traditional Karnatik musicians ended up playing guitars and drums. But their knowledge of Western music comes from a Karnatik background. The two actually don't mix: they’re opposites. One believes in melody and rhythm, and the other in multiple notes and harmony.