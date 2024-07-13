Kumar Sanu back with a family collab

Sanu, on his part, is extremely proud of his daughter, who has made it on her own without using his name. “I have only offered financial support to Shannon’s musical endeavours,” he beams happily. “Yes, I do offer tips, for she has not really studied Indian classical music, and have made sure that she learnt diction and the basics of Indian classical raags and notes. But on 9 to 5, it is Shannon and Annabelle who have been my gurus.”