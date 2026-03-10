Legendary Circoloco set for India debut — Mumbai to host global underground music icon; details here

<p>Mumbai is set to join the world’s biggest electronic music destinations as the iconic underground music brand Circoloco prepares to make its official India debut in 2026.</p><p>The event, Circoloco Mumbai 2026, will take place on April 19, 2026, at Jio World Garden, marking the brand’s entry into the Indian market and adding Mumbai to its prestigious global circuit.</p><p>Founded in 1999 at the legendary DC-10 club in Ibiza, Circoloco has grown into one of the world’s most influential underground music brands. Over the years, it has expanded from Ibiza to major party destinations including London, Paris, New York, Miami, Tulum and Dubai, attracting a loyal global following of electronic music fans.</p>. <p>The Mumbai edition will feature a lineup of internationally acclaimed house and techno artists including Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Chris Stussy, Mau P, Beltran, Jamback and Sweely.</p><p>The event is expected to attract over 9,000 attendees at the large-format outdoor venue, reflecting the rising popularity of electronic music festivals in India.</p><p>The India debut of Circoloco is being presented by XORA World, the experiential platform of Spice Lounge Food Works, as the global brand expands its footprint into South Asia through Mumbai’s rapidly evolving nightlife and music culture.</p>