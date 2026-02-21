<p class="bodytext">Four-part band, I Got The Wrong Tattoo, strives to preserve the spirit of punk rock by singing about socially relevant themes. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Initially, the Bengaluru-based band comprised vocalist Vishnu Menon and his childhood friend Anurag Randad. The duo began making music together in 2024. Since then, it has branched into a full-fledged punk rock band.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Punk is more of a movement. We haven’t figured out that movement yet, but we’re figuring it out slowly,” comments drummer Rohaan Nambiar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The band currently comprises Menon (vocals/guitars), Nambiar, Sugam Deka (guitar) and Randad (drum production and artwork).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Though they are prominently a punk rock band, they also draw inspiration from metal legends like Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold, in addition to Green Day.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Menon recalls, “I was 10 years old when I got to watch Green Day at their first ever sold-out concert ‘Bullet in a Bible’.” Since then, his goal has been to perform a concert like ‘Bullet in a Bible’.</p>.Perfect Strangers: 12-year-old Bengaluru band set to release second EP.<p class="bodytext">The band has a primary mission to move audiences with their craft. “I like to sometimes look into the crowd and spot someone who knows the lyrics, and the breaks. It really gets me going,” Nambiar chimes in.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But there are unexpected perils to this traction too. “While we were performing in Kochi, a man in the audience just aggressively kept screaming the words ‘I got the wrong tattoo’ and had me in a chokehold and would not let go,” Menon recalls.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The group is set to release their five-track EP, ‘Addicted to a State of Mind’, in the second week of March. It revolves around human error and the concept of addiction. While the titular track delves into grappling with denial and acceptance, ‘Late night target practice’ explores a conversation an addict has with himself.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Menon says, “The emotion we would use to describe this EP would be angst.” And the soundscape draws from thrash metal, grunge, and progressive influences. “I was able to express the state of anxiety I felt through these genres,” he adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The band plans to print around 100 CDs of the EP and distribute them free to fans at the upcoming shows. “I think the feeling of someone owning your art in a physical medium is much better than someone streaming your music,” he explains.</p>