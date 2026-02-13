<p>Since they first sparked dating rumours back in 2015, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zayn-malik">Zayn</a> and Gigi’s relationship has been a whirlwind of "on-again, off-again" headlines. While the birth of their daughter, Khai, in 2020 seemed to cement their bond, it was short-lived. By late 2021, the pair officially called it quits after a series of domestic disputes and allegations of a tense disagreement involving Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.</p><p>However, their relationship is back in the headlines after Zayn Malik’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. In the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/podcast">podcast</a>, Zayn spoke about his relationship with Gigi Hadid, sharing his personal insights about his six-year relationship with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">American</a> supermodel and TV personality. The revelation wasn't exactly the fairytale fans imagined, as he said, "I don't know if I've actually truly been in love at this point."</p><p>The singer explained how his understanding of love continues to develop. "Yeah. My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realised maybe it wasn't. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don't feel like it was love," he said, as quoted by People.</p>.Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce split in loving messages.<p>While mentioning his former partner Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik added that he has "utmost respect" for her. "To be fair, just to say this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don't know if I was ever in love with her. I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don't think I was in love with her at that point," the singer continued.</p><p>Though they officially parted ways in 2021, they maintain a strong co-parenting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/relationship">relationship</a>, sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter. Hadid also expressed her happiness about Khai being able to spend time with both parents, stating, "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."</p><p>According to People magazine, in a July 2023 episode of the podcast 'Call Her Daddy', Malik shared his commitment to active parenting. "I'm super full-on, hands-on with my child every chance I can be," he said, adding his desire for more time, "If I could get 60 per cent, I would have it."</p><p>(<em>With ANI Inputs</em>)</p>