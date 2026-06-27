Morsing and the art of sollus

<p class="bodytext">Bhagyalakshmi Krishna’s foray into the world of the morsing happened by accident. More than 40 years ago, kanjira artiste H P Ramachar was putting together an all-women ensemble and needed a morsing player. He turned to morsing artiste L Bhimachar and asked, ‘Why not teach your daughter the morsing?’ Bhagyalakshmi was only 10 years old at the time. Still, in under three months, she had learnt enough to perform with the ensemble. She fell in love with the instrument’s distinctive twang, and there was no looking back. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While many women play the morsing in folk music traditions, Bhagyalakshmi is perhaps the only woman performing at the top professional level in Karnatik music. The 51-year-old is an A-Top grade artiste with All India Radio.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Today, she owns a collection of more than 500 morsings in different scales. “The most precious ones are those given to me by my father,” she says. Measuring 12 cm in length and 6 cm in width, the morsing is so tiny that it is almost invisible to the audience, clutched between the player’s hands on stage. Shaped like a horseshoe, it consists of two parts: a metal tongue, fixed at one end and flexible at the other, and a bent section called the trigger. The performer places the morsing against the teeth and recites sollus (rhythmic syllables) while simultaneously plucking the trigger. Sollus are the spoken equivalent of percussion strokes, and “mastering the sollus is critical,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Her father and first guru instilled in her a strong sense of rhythm and melody. And from her mentors, Sukanya Ramgopal and H S Sudhindra, she learnt the importance of timing. “The morsing should enhance the concert, not disturb its flow,” she explains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bhagyalakshmi initially performed as part of ensembles. At 20, she presented a lecture-demonstration at the Music Academy in Chennai. “After seeing me accompany M Balamuralikrishna on tours, the Academy invited me to perform at its annual December Music Season in 2007. It was a major milestone in my career,” she recalls. She has played there every year since, winning the ‘Best Senior Upapakkavadyam Artiste’ award in 2017 and 2019. Upapakkavadyam refers to a secondary accompanying instrument.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She counts her performance at the International Jew’s Harp Festival in Amsterdam in 2006 as her most memorable concert. “I saw so many women from around the world playing the Jew’s harp (similar to the morsing),” she says. She would like to see more women in Karnatik music take up the morsing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, she is glad that her family’s musical legacy has entered its third generation. Her 23-year-old son, Likhith, is a B-High grade morsing artiste with All India Radio.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>(The author is the founder of a tech company and writes about music and everyday life.)</em></span></p>