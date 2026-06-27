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Morsing and the art of sollus

While many women play the morsing in folk music traditions, Bhagyalakshmi is perhaps the only woman performing at the top professional level in Karnatik music. The 51-year-old is an A-Top grade artiste with All India Radio.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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