Music camp in Chennai

Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM) is holding an annual summer camp, a three-day programme for people to experience their campus life.

A curated set of workshops and classes will be held. Konnakol in modern music by Manukrishnan, Karnatik (voice) training by Sreyas Narayanun, jazz guitar workshop by Lucas Baret (France) and Hindustani (voice) training by Kriteka Iyer are some of the programmes this year.

SAM Summer ’24 Camp between June 29 and July 1. Rs 12,500 per person (food and boarding included). Details online.