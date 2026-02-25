<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arijit-singh">Arijit Singh</a>’s retirement announcement in January 2026 didn't just break music lovers’ hearts, but it created a massive wave of uncertainty within the industry. While fans were upset with his decision and losing their favourite playback voice, industry insiders were equally puzzled. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes tension regarding his existing contracts and how those unfinished commitments would be handled moving forward.</p><p>Addressing all these uncertainties, Arijit opened up and gave some comfort to his fans. There are still several unreleased songs he worked on before his retirement that will hit streaming platforms in the coming months, giving everyone a chance to enjoy his voice one last time.</p><p>Arijit took to his social media account and gave his fans and followers a much-needed update. In the statement, he addressed the rumours surrounding his retirement. After expressing gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support, the singer explained his current status. Arijit clarified that while he has stopped accepting new work, he still has a considerable list of pending tracks to complete.</p>.Don't do this yaar: Aamir Khan to Arijit Singh on singer's decision to quit playback singing.<p>"There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done. Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too," he wrote, adding, "Also, who knows what lies ahead?" (sic)</p><p>"Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi," he concluded. </p>.<p>Earlier in January 2026, he took to X to announce his retirement. He wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."</p><p>Soon after his retirement announcement, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan visited the singer in his hometown to record the title track for his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film, <em>Ek Din</em>. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir was seen urging him not to quit playback singing, saying, "Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga?" Additionally, Punjabi sensation Jaani hinted at a project with Arijit Singh via a social media post that created ripples on the internet.</p><p>Recent reports confirm that his decision to step back from singing was actually to try his hand at direction. He is making his directorial debut with a massive Pan-India jungle adventure with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter and is now completely immersed in this new assignment.</p>