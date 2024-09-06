Linkin Park returns after seven years with Emily Armstrong as new vocalist

Linkin Park, with Bennington at the helm, became one of the best-selling bands of the 21st century with over 100 million records sold worldwide, and the vocalist's demise in 2017 saw the band announce an indefinite hiatus after over 20 years in the global music scene.

Over the years, however, the band's other members started meeting up, and worked with numerous musicians as they coped with Bennington's death.

While the members—Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn—had no intention of "trying to restart" the band, they nonetheless found a "special kinship" with Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, a press release said.

The co-founder of American rock band Dead Sara, Armstrong is a seasoned vocalist and guitarist, and is also known for covers of popular hits such as Nirvana's Heart Shaped Box, Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name, and Patti Smith's Ask the Angels.