Linkin Park returns after seven years with Emily Armstrong as new vocalist

Thrilling an exuberant crowd with a raw performance in a packed Los Angeles venue, Emily Armstrong—who has been described as the 'Janis Joplin of arena rock'—marked her debut as rock/alternative metal band Linkin Park's new vocalist on Friday, replacing the late Chester Bennington, who committed suicide in 2017 after an era-defining stint with the band.
Returning to action after seven years, Linkin Park marked their re-emergence with the release of a new single, The Emptiness Machine, which is the lead track of their upcoming, eighth studio album From Zero, slated to be released on November 15.
Linkin Park, with Bennington at the helm, became one of the best-selling bands of the 21st century with over 100 million records sold worldwide, and the vocalist's demise in 2017 saw the band announce an indefinite hiatus after over 20 years in the global music scene.
Over the years, however, the band's other members started meeting up, and worked with numerous musicians as they coped with Bennington's death.
While the members—Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn—had no intention of "trying to restart" the band, they nonetheless found a "special kinship" with Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, a press release said.
The co-founder of American rock band Dead Sara, Armstrong is a seasoned vocalist and guitarist, and is also known for covers of popular hits such as Nirvana's Heart Shaped Box, Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name, and Patti Smith's Ask the Angels.
Brittain, meanwhile, is an American drummer and songwriter, and prior to joining Linkin Park, had worked with acts such as Papa Roach, Hands like Houses, and Basement, among others.
Commenting on the new era and the upcoming album, Shinoda, in a statement, said, "Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life."
"It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead," Shinoda added.
Pre-sale tickets for Linkin Park's 'From Zero' tour to mark the launch of the new album will be available for the LP Underground fan club starting September 6.
For people who are not part of the club, a general sale will begin a day after, on September 7.
