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Rocket Raja: Pop band with eyes on Glastonbury

Rocket Raja wants to make timeless music that truly moves people, writes Mannat Chauhan
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 23:20 IST
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