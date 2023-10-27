JOIN US
Homefeaturesmusic

Rohit Zinjurke captivates audiences with his latest music video 'Ishqa'

Rohit Zinjurke's latest music video is a testament to his talent and dedication as an artist.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 07:40 IST

After the success of song Zihal-E-Miskin, renowned content creator, Rohit Zinjurke has once again taken the internet by storm with his new song Ishqa.

In his latest, Rohit showcases his versatility as an artist. The music video features power-packed action sequences, as he fights for his love, adding excitement and emotion to the song.

Sung and composed by Varun Jain, the lyrics come from Juno and the video stars Rohit Zinjurke and Kashika Kapoor. The song was released by VYRL Originals on October 26 and has already clocked over 1.6 million views in less than 24 hours.

Rohit Zinjurke's latest music video is a testament to his talent and dedication as an artist. With his unique style and ability to captivate audiences, he continues to solidify his place in showbiz.

(Published 27 October 2023, 07:40 IST)
