Salman Khan teams up with Agni Agnihotri for new song - Teaser drops on August 22

Salman Khan has previously showcased his singing talent in songs like Hangover from Kick.

This marks his second music video with his nephew Ayaan after Party Fever. The uncle-nephew duo is ready to offer another captivating musical experience with their new track, You Are Mine.

In this song, Salman not only lends his voice but also serves as the lyricist, while Ayaan Agnihotri adds a rap segment, all set to Vishal Mishra’s composition.

Apart from this, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated film Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is slated for a 2025 release.