Song stories | Delight in dilemma

<p class="bodytext">Hindi cinema has many ‘Tere Mere’ songs — ‘Tere mere sapne’, ‘Tere mere milan’, ‘Tere mere beech’, the list is endless. However, a recent song I discovered from the film ‘Goldfish’, perhaps beats all the other ‘Tere meres’!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Papon sings in his timbre voice, ‘Tere mere ishq ka qissa abhi bana nahi’ (The story of our love hasn’t been written yet). Composed by Tapas Relia, the song is titled ‘Taiy nahi kiya abhi’ which translates to ‘I haven’t decided yet’ — about whether I am a passionate Heer or a detached fakir, Krishna’s devotee Meera or the poet Mir, whether I bring salvation or doom, or even if I exist or not. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The song is intimate, romantic and carries the melancholy of longing that reflects the protagonist Sadhana’s state of deep, pensive restlessness. Kauser Munir’s lyrics capture the unresolved emotions between the mother and daughter, torn between wanting to embrace and being hesitant about it, their desperate need to unite, and their wrestling with feelings of insecurity, a result of past wounds that haven’t healed. The song also ensnares the audience’s uneasiness — caught between a story one would want to relate to and a reluctance that comes with being conditioned to society’s expectations. Taiy nahi kiya abhi...</p>.<p class="bodytext">While the album is steeped in evocative Hindustani classical, ‘Taiy nahi kiya abhi’ has ghazal undertones. Relia’s music quietly plays in the background, while acknowledging the gravity of silence. The notes and the hush form a deep, intimate bond, just like Sadhana and Miku do at the end of the film. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Song Stories is a monthly column that takes up an iconic number and explores why it still lives rent-free in our heads.</p>