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Song stories | Vibing to Dhurandhar's 'Ishq Jalakar'? Its OG version was a 12-minute qawwali

Dhurandhar may have returned the song to drawing-room conversations, but this is a qawwali that never truly left. After all, it expected nothing and feared nothing. It was, thus, born free.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 04:58 IST
EntertainmentbollywoodMusicmoviesshowtimeRemakeSongsqawwaliretro

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