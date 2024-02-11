Stringing harmony and hope together

“MBE is the third highest award in Britain. I had gone earlier as a visitor to Windsor Castle, but this was an altogether different and memorable day. I am the first Karnatik musician to get such an honour,” recalls Jyotsna. Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Jyotsna’s journey in music began young, guided by her mother, Rathna Srikantiah, a Karnatik vocalist and teacher and later from the seven-string violin legend, R R Keshavamurthy. “My mother would take me to both Ramanavami concerts and contemporary fusion concerts.”