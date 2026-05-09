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Teen prodigy and the art of reinvention

Tarang Joseph tells Mannat Chauhan about the journey of finding a sound of his own.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:15 IST
MusicSpecialssingerSinging

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