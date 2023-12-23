The enduring legacy of Mohammed Rafi

The secret of Rafi’s enduring legacy is a combination of matchless appreciation from peers and colossal popular appeal that grows by the day. Thus, he was given the ‘Best Singer of the Millennium’ award by Hero Honda and Stardust magazine in 2001 and adjudged the ‘Greatest Voice in Hindi Cinema’ by a CNN-IBN poll in 2013. In a poll by Outlook Magazine in 2010, his song ‘Man re tu kaahe na dheer dhare’ was voted number one in the history of Hindi Cinema. Tied for second were three songs, two of which were by Rafi (‘Din dhal jaaye’ and ‘Tere mere sapne’)! In times of growing communal divide, his music offers hope.