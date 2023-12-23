The enduring legacy of Mohammed Rafi

While it is widely accepted that the golden era of Hindi cinema was in the 1950s and 60s, the assessment seems even more true for Bollywood music. This is substantiated by the waning importance of film songs in the ’70s, which preceded the eventual decline of the movies. The golden era was marked by the classical eminence of Manna Dey, the melancholic magic of Mukesh, the exuberant singing of Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi’s irreplaceable versatility.
The secret of Rafi’s enduring legacy is a combination of matchless appreciation from peers and colossal popular appeal that grows by the day. Thus, he was given the ‘Best Singer of the Millennium’ award by Hero Honda and Stardust magazine in 2001 and adjudged the ‘Greatest Voice in Hindi Cinema’ by a CNN-IBN poll in 2013. In a poll by Outlook Magazine in 2010, his song ‘Man re tu kaahe na dheer dhare’ was voted number one in the history of Hindi Cinema. Tied for second were three songs, two of which were by Rafi (‘Din dhal jaaye’ and ‘Tere mere sapne’)! In times of growing communal divide, his music offers hope.
His illustrious career, unquestioned dominance for over 20 years and the countless hits cutting across genres have prompted comparisons with Lata Mangeshkar, with whom he sang over 400 duets. However, while Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna — the country’s highest civilian award — in 2001, Rafi hasn’t been as lucky! Over the years, several celebrities, numerous fan clubs and lakhs of fans have argued in favour of it and with his birth centenary year slated to begin, the campaign has picked up momentum.
The Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute run by Rafi’s grandson Fuzail, has come up with a novel initiative to take the cause forward. The institute has launched an online poll through which fans can vote in favour of the campaign. It has garnered 1,00,930 votes so far.
Speaking to DH, Fuzail says the pursuit of the Bharat Ratna for his grandfather has been a years-long process. Speaking about the current campaign, he says the response for the online poll has been overwhelming. It showcases the enduring love and support for Mohammed Rafi sahab, he adds.
“Once all votes are collected, we plan to present a compelling case to relevant authorities,” remarks Fuzail, the youngest grandchild of Rafi.
Narayana Iyer, core committee member of Baar Baar Rafi (BBR), was all praise for the poll. “I personally support the campaign as it is an honour that is long-overdue. I feel the prestige of Bharat Ratna will be enriched manifold if it is conferred on Rafi sahab,” he says.
BBR and other Rafi fan clubs throughout the country are planning numerous events in the run up to Rafi’s 100th birth anniversary on December 24, 2024. “The goal is to keep Rafi sahab’s memory alive through various initiatives and events throughout the year,” says Fuzail. ‘Tum mujhe yun bhula na paoge jab kabhi bhi sunoge geet mere’, sang Rafi in ‘Pagla Kahin Ka.’
Who can forget him as long as his songs live on?