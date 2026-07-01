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'The flute is my family': Hariprasad Chaurasia on 88th birthday

Panditji, as he is fondly known by many, was in Delhi for “Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage”, a musical production by his son Rajeev to coincide with his birthday.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:35 IST
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