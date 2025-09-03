<p>Days after stirring buzz on social media platforms, the reimagined version of Sonu Nigam’s smash hit song <em>Bijuria</em> has been officially released, and the makers believe that the song will become the “Dance Anthem” of 2025. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the high-octane music video is a vibrant celebration of rhythm, passion and modern flair, while paying homage to the original 90s classic.</p><p>Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the song is part of his film <em>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari </em>and stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles.</p>.<p>The new version of <em>Bijuria</em> has been reimagined and composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with additional lyrics also penned by him. The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics written by the maestros Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran.</p><p>The reimagined song has been crooned by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur and shows Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry and infectious energy. Every frame explodes with cinematic flair and festive vibrance as Janhvi and Varun woo audiences with their catchy hook step. The dynamic visuals, with pulsating rhythm, make <em>Bijuria</em> the perfect curtain-raiser for the movie, which promises to be a larger-than-life cinematic experience.</p><p>The makers believe that the beats of <em>Bijuria</em> will set the tone for Varun and Janhvi's movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari as not just the rom-com of the year but also a musical blockbuster in the making. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is all set to release on Dusshera, October 2, 2025, worldwide.</p>