Walk down memory lane with Westlife

They opened the show with an upbeat ‘Starlight’ from their 2021 ‘Wild Dreams’ album before turning to crowd-favourites. ‘Are you ready to feel young again?’, they asked before they began. ‘Uptown girl’ (2001) and ‘When you’re looking like that’ (2000) had the fans moving and grooving, the rain-induced slush of the concert ground being no bother. Before the concert, I had asked fans what the closing song would be. The bittersweet ‘Fool again’ was the popular choice. But I was sure the farewell anthem would be ‘Seasons in the sun’. We were wrong. Mid-concert, the set list segued to the 1999 hits ‘Fool again’, ‘If I let you go’, ‘Swear it again’ and ‘Seasons in the sun’. They also performed ‘My love’ (2000) while admitting they never knew India loved it so much. I can testify. I sang this one without much help: An empty street, an empty house, a hole inside my heart. ‘You raise me up’ (2005) was an unlikely choice to close the show but an inspiring one.