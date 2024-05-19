No place to call home...

Most pet parents are part of at least one if not many Facebook groups sharing and discussing pet peeves in a daily barrage of posts. One of the most contentious and heartbreaking categories of posts I see in the many groups I belong to are of abandoned pets in dire circumstances: chained to a tree on the street, left behind on the terrace without food or water for days or dumped in a faraway place. Posts from pet parents giving up their beloved pets come a close second, garnering the most divisive comments.
Pet abandonment is a loaded issue rooted in our notion that pets can be treated as commodities rather than as living beings with emotions. In India, abandoning pets is a punishable offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. However, offenders are fined a measly Rs 50, and enforcement is scarce. A big fraction of pet abandonment posts on Facebook groups is breeder discards— ‘pets’ dumped by breeders after they have reached the end of their reproductive life or are deemed useless. As long as there is demand for exotic breeds, this vicious practice will continue.
The instances of pet parents giving up on their pets have surged worldwide post-pandemic as they return to their busy, pre-pandemic lifestyles. Having pets in our lives is a privilege — they are expensive to care for, finding pet-friendly accommodation is challenging, and pets need our dedicated time to meet their basic needs. Pets, such as dogs and cats, are a commitment for 15 years — a time scale we need to think of before bringing home our furry friends.
As humans, we see life through rose-tinted glasses. We imagine a journey of a lifetime with our pets, filled with exciting adventures. But then, life happens and throws us a curve ball. In such tumultuous times, is giving up our pets the only option? In today’s world, when our commitment to our pets is put to the test, what is the best we can do for our pets? The choices are more than ever if you have the will to look for them.
Moving cities
One of the most common reasons why people decide to give up on their pets is because they are moving to another city or country. Unless they know someone who has successfully taken their pet along, many aren’t sure what options they have. As someone who has moved my pet, I can tell you it is possible to move your pet from one country to another with some paperwork and preparations. Airlines have dedicated space in their baggage compartments to safely transport animals, and there are commercial pet relocators who can help navigate the bureaucratic requirements. Is it expensive? Yes, often costs as much as our tickets. But it is worth every cent. If moving within India, travelling by train or road is an option as pet-friendly hotels are increasing across the country. If you can’t take your pet along, some businesses offer to bring your pet to you by road for a fee.
Aggressive pets
Some pet parents feel forced to give up on their fur babies because of behaviours such as aggression or reactivity. As a parent to a reactive dog, I understand it can feel frustrating and challenging, but I’d also say there are many trained behaviourists today, equipped with insights from science, who can work with you and your pets to help each other cope with certain situations or navigate them successfully. It’s worth seeking their help to understand what your pet may be going through before giving up on them.
Finally, there’s the devastating situation of the death of a pet parent or their permanent disability and the family unable to care for their pets. In such situations, the best parting gift one could give their pet is to put them in good hands — seek the help of vetted animal shelters and rescuers, who are often active on social media, to find the best home for the pet. I strongly recommend visiting the shelter or rescuer, seeing firsthand how they treat animals under their care and learning more about their process of rehoming. Spaying or neutering the pet ensures it doesn’t land up at a breeder and suffer atrocities.
When life throws a curve ball, don’t despair. Seek help. There might be options lurking around that can help take our pets along in our tumultuous journey, and they might be rewarding in their own way.
Tailspin is your monthly column on everything that’s heartwarming and annoying about pet parenting.
(The writer is a science communicator and mom to Pippi, a five-year-old rescued Indie, who is behind her drive to understand dogs better. She posts on X @RamanSpoorthy)