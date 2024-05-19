No place to call home...

One of the most common reasons why people decide to give up on their pets is because they are moving to another city or country. Unless they know someone who has successfully taken their pet along, many aren’t sure what options they have. As someone who has moved my pet, I can tell you it is possible to move your pet from one country to another with some paperwork and preparations. Airlines have dedicated space in their baggage compartments to safely transport animals, and there are commercial pet relocators who can help navigate the bureaucratic requirements. Is it expensive? Yes, often costs as much as our tickets. But it is worth every cent. If moving within India, travelling by train or road is an option as pet-friendly hotels are increasing across the country. If you can’t take your pet along, some businesses offer to bring your pet to you by road for a fee.