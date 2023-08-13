Paan-tastic

While in conversation about this delectable dessert, Kabita Singh, founder of Kabita’s Kitchen Masala Mix recalls, “I would like to share a story. As a kid, I loved paan (meetha paan) but my parents didn’t allow us to have it. However, I found a way around it. My dad used to buy paan from a particular shop. Sometimes, I used to go to that shop and say ‘uncle,

papa ke liye ek meetha paan bana dijiye’, and he would give the paan. On my way back from the shop I used to consume it. I chose a

time when my mom would be asleep so that I could rinse my mouth before she woke up.”